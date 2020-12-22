PlayStation 5 Finally Adds Cross-Gen Games Notification

Playing cross-gen games on PlayStation 5 is far from being smooth sailing, as players often ended up playing the PlayStation 4 version of the game if they did not navigate through the system menu and set the proper options. Thankfully, it seems like Sony finally addressed the issue.

As spotted by Tidux, a new notification system has been added without an update, informing players they are starting the PlayStation 4 version of any game, asking if they want to switch to the PlayStation 5 version as well.

This new behind-the-scenes PlayStation 5 update also added a new system that asks players which version to download, as reported by Twitter user Daniel Ricardo.

Just got dirt 5, and it gave me a choice to Wich version I would like to download.

The PlayStation 5 console offers backward compatibility with the vast majority of PlayStation 4 games. Select titles benefit from the PS5 Game Boost, running at a higher frame rate like God of War and Ghost of Tsushima.

Select PS4 games will benefit from the PS5 console’s Game Boost, which may make PS4 games run with a higher or smoother frame rate.

Although many PS4 games are playable on PS5 consoles, some functionalities that were available on the PS4 console may not be available on PS5 consoles. In addition, some PS4 games may exhibit errors or unexpected behavior when played on PS5 consoles.

Before purchasing add-ons to play with your PS4 games on PS5 consoles, please try to boot and play your PS4 games on your PS5 console to see if you are happy with the play experience.

The PlayStation 5 console is now available worldwide.