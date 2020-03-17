PlayStation 5 Is The “Most Exciting Hardware In 20 Years”, According to Technical-Minded Sources

The PlayStation 5 console is finally getting some new details in less than 24 hours, and it seems like the reveals will be incredibly exciting.

Kotaku's Jason Schreier tweeted a few minutes ago how several technical-minded sources think the console is awesome. One, in particular, considers the PlayStation 5 as the "most exciting hardware in 20 years."

I don't know how many teraflops (lol) the PS5 has, but this is the sentiment I've heard from several technical-minded folks. One told me it was "the most exciting hardware in 20 years." Will be fascinating to see how it stacks up to the impressive Xbox Series X specs https://t.co/q7i0ET95Yq — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 17, 2020

With the Xbox Series X being incredibly powerful, it will be very interesting to see how Sony made its console as exciting as some in the know seem to be. A deep dive into the PlayStation 5 system architecture will be coming tomorrow, so it won't take much longer to finally learn more about the console.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.

Tomorrow's reveal will likely finally shed some light on the PlayStation 5 specs. Last week, a rumor circulating online suggested that the console will feature an 11.06 TF GPU with 52 compute units clocked at 1743 MHz.

Earlier this month, we also learned that the PlayStation 5 will allow developers to use high Texel density.

We worked a lot in order to use the highest-resolution textures as possible also on PS4; nonetheless, PlayStation 5 will allow us to use an incredible Texel density, up to 4096px/m – that means the visual will be fully detailed also in higher resolutions. It’s one of the most important advances in visual capacity that we were waiting for.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the next-gen console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.