PlayStation 5 To Feature 11 TFLOPS GPU With 52 CUs, Clocked At 1743MHz – Rumor

The PlayStation 5 is going to feature an 11 teraflops GPU with 52 compute units, according to a rumor circulating online.

NeoGAF forums member o'dium, who is a verified developer, recently shared a riddle regarding the PlayStation 5 specs. The image features a bird that is communicating with Mark Cerny in "bird tongue."

Some users on both NeoGAF and ResetEra have tried to solve the riddle. The amount of coos, which likely stands for CUs, is 52. The message also has a rhyme scheme that matches the MHz, and it's being suggested that the riddle reveals that the PlayStation 5 GPU will be an 11.06 TF GPU with 52 compute units clocked at 1743 MHz. As the Oberon GitHub leak from last year showed 2.00 GHz in the testing, it could be that the console's GPU could go even beyond the figure supposedly revealed by the riddle.

If the information revealed today is true, it would also fall in place with the information provided by another insider back in January, who said that the 9.2 TF figure that was going around is not accurate.

As the reveal is extremely cryptic, we have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in. Sony has been silent about their console specs so far, but more on the matter should be starting to be revealed soon, if the PlayStation 5 indeed releases this year and it is not delayed.

Last week, we learned from the Martha is Dead and Town of Light developer LKA that the PlayStation 5 will allow developers to use incredible Texel density.

We worked a lot in order to use the highest-resolution textures as possible also on PS4; nonetheless, PlayStation 5 will allow us to use an incredible Texel density, up to 4096px/m – that means the visual will be fully detailed also in higher resolutions. It’s one of the most important advances in visual capacity that we were waiting for.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.