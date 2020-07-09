PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller’s Haptic Feedback Is Unlike Anything Seen so Far, According to Bugsnax Dev Young Horses

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller's haptic feedback is unlike anything ever seen so far, according to the Bugsnax developer.

Speaking with IGN, Young Horses' Phil Tibitoski and Kevin Zuhn spoke about the DualSense controller and how Bugsnax will take advantage of its unique features. Tibitoski praised the controller's haptic feedback, saying he never felt anything as intricate and sensitive.

Previously on pretty much any console that has vibration or rumble, it's a nice feature that sometimes can make things more immersive, but I haven't felt anything quite as intricate and sensitive as the DualSense's haptic feedback.

Haptic feedback will allow the developer to make players feel the difference between running on grass and running on water and even let players know where sound is coming from through the vibration.

In our game, being in first person, running on different terrain, jumping in and out of water or running into bugsnax, you can feel the difference between running on grass versus running in water versus running on sand or snow. There's weather in our game and if there's a thunderstorm and things of that nature, you can feel where the sound is coming from through the vibration

The PlayStation 5 DualSense's adaptive triggers will also play a big part while capturing bugsnax.

[We’re] even using the light on the controller to display how endanger you are of a bugsnak escaping from a trap. We're also using the adaptive triggers,” Tibitoski said. “Different traps have different functionalities and some of those are best exhibited through, tension in those triggers or rumble in them to make you feel like you're really using them.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller marks a radical departure from the DualShock controllers, offering many innovative features.

DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.

The PlayStation 5 and the DualSense controller release later this year worldwide.