PlayStation 5, DualSense Controller Showcased In High-Quality 8K Images
New PlayStation 5 and DualSense high-quality images have been shared online, showcasing the console and its controller in greater detail.
The new 8K resolution images have been shared online by Japanese website 4Gamer, which recently had the chance, alongside other Japanese websites and YouTube personalities, to finally check out the next-gen console in person. Full resolution images can be found by going here.
The new images accompany a PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller preview that highlights how the console is incredibly quiet and the controller comfortable. Most Japanese media seems to agree on these points.
The PlayStation 5 console launches in North America and other select territories on November 12th, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19th. The console will be available in two variants, a regular edition complete with a Blu-ray drive and a cheaper, digital-only variant aptly named Digital Edition.
- Lightning Speed - Harness the power of a custom CPU, GPU, and SSD with Integrated I/O that rewrite the rules of what a PlayStation console can do.
- Stunning Games - Marvel at incredible graphics and experience new PS5 features.
- Breathtaking Immersion - Discover a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology.
