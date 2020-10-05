PlayStation 5, DualSense Controller Showcased In High-Quality 8K Images

New PlayStation 5 and DualSense high-quality images have been shared online, showcasing the console and its controller in greater detail.

The new 8K resolution images have been shared online by Japanese website 4Gamer, which recently had the chance, alongside other Japanese websites and YouTube personalities, to finally check out the next-gen console in person. Full resolution images can be found by going here.

PS5 Japanese Previews Point Out Its Quietness and Quick Loadings





































The new images accompany a PlayStation 5 and DualSense controller preview that highlights how the console is incredibly quiet and the controller comfortable. Most Japanese media seems to agree on these points.

The PlayStation 5 console launches in North America and other select territories on November 12th, and in Europe and the rest of the world on November 19th. The console will be available in two variants, a regular edition complete with a Blu-ray drive and a cheaper, digital-only variant aptly named Digital Edition.