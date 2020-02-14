PlayStation 5 Cooling System Is More Expensive Than Usual To Avoid Heating Issues – Report

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro cooling systems aren't particularly good, often making the consoles incredibly noisy even when not running particularly demanding games. Sony seems to have acknowledged the issue, making sure this will not happen with the PlayStation 5 console.

On a recent report posted on Bloomberg, it has been confirmed that Sony decided to "lavish more" on the PlayStation 5 cooling system to make sure heat dissipation isn't an issue. Usually, console manufacturers don't spend more than a few dollars per unit, so it seems like Sony is serious about not repeating the same mistakes made for the PlayStation 4.

Most of the components for the console have been locked down, the people said, including the cooling system, which is unusually expensive at a few dollars per unit. Typically, companies would spend less than a dollar, but Sony opted to lavish more on making sure heat dissipation from the powerful chips housed inside the console isn’t an issue. The PlayStation 5 is releasing later this year worldwide, but not much is currently known about the system. Earlier this month, Sony launched the official PlayStation 5 website, hinting that the full reveal may still require some time. We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games. While specs about the next-gen consoles are still unknown, it seems like there won't be much difference between the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, according to rumors. It will be the games that will make all the difference. The PlayStation 5 console releases later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more comes in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.