PlayStation 5 CMOS Battery Issues Have Been Completely Fixed, With One Exception

The PlayStation 5 CMOS battery issues that prevented a console from launching select physical games and all digital titles have been fixed, with only one exception.

A new video shared on YouTube by Hikikomori Media confirms that a PlayStation 5 console can now run every PS5 and PS4 game even with a missing CMOS battery, with the exception of PlayStation Plus games, which still do not work.

PlayStation Now Adds Mafia: Definitive Edition, Final Fantasy IX and More in November

Today, Hikiko explores the inner workings of the PlayStation 5 to discover if the gaming console has DRM that could potentially lock gamers out of their purchased titles! This is a continuation of my investigation into the CBOMB DRM found within PlayStation Consoles.

The PlayStation consoles' CMOS battery issues came to light earlier this year when it was revealed that they would not run games with a dead battery. The issue was particularly significant for the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for obvious reasons, so it's nice to hear that Sony took care of the problem. With the issue fixed on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 3 console is the only one that still suffers from these issues

A major cause for concern is the effect the issue has on digitial titles. As stated, without the

battery and an internet connection, all digital titles stopped working. Whilst this is a bad thing for all PS5 owners, it is particularly troubling for PlayStation 5 Digital Edition owners. That console has no option to play physical media whatsoever, making the eventual expiration of all purchases made on the console inevitable and unavoidable. Unless Sony patches the issue, it is simply a matter of time before all digital purchases cease to function.

More information on the now fixed PlayStation 5 CMOS battery issues can be found here.