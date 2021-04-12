PS4 Reportedly Will No Longer Play Physical and Digital Games Offline Without a CMOS Battery

Last month, well-known hacker and modder Lance McDonald suggested that(you know him from the unofficial Bloodborne 60FPS patch), in a few years, PS4 players might not be able to play PS4 games offline when the CMOS battery inside the console dies. Fast forward a few weeks and a Twitter user has now posted proof that this is indeed the case.

Twitter user Forest (@Forest_Reviews) decided to purchase a PS4 Slim model to test whether PS4 games will no longer work due to a bad or missing CMOS battery without an internet connection. “I went out and picked up this #PS4 slim in order to take it apart and remove the battery inside of it, Forest writes. “This test is to determine what will happen if the CMOS battery goes bad and pretending the PSN servers are offline. By replicating the issue, we hope to have some record of it.”

As it turns out, removing the battery inside Sony’s console prevents people from playing any physical or digital games without an active internet connection (or with PSN being down). When trying to play games, users are presented with error code “CE-30391-6”.

Down below we’ve included some tweets of Forest showing the PS4 CMOS issue with digital and physical titles.

In order to play games without a working CMOS battery, users are required to connect to PSN. This applies to both physical and digital PS4 titles.

Of course, this will only prove to be troublesome when the CMOS battery inside the console gets removed or dies, and one doesn’t want to connect the PS4 to Sony’s network. Still, we found this quite interesting and we’re curious to see how Sony will respond to this.

In general CMOS batteries tend to have a lifespan of roughly 5 years although they can last over a decade depending on the quality of the battery, system use, etc.