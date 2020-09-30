Playstation 5 Backward Compatibility New Details, Forced Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers and More Revealed Through Store Website Source Code

New information on the PlayStation 5 backward compatibility, account management, and more have emerged online thanks to the PlayStation Store website source code.

Reddit user Kgarvey took a look at the website's source code, discovering some error messages that hint at firmware updates that will make more PlayStation 4 games playable on the PlayStation 5 over time. A boost mode message has also been discovered.

"playing PS4 games on PS5, some functionalities available on PS4 may not be available. See www.playstation.com/ps5-backwards-compatibility for more details." (dead link, currently)

"This PS4 game isn't supported with your PS5's current system software. We're continuing to make more PS4 games playable on PS5. Update your PS5, and then try playing the game"

"PS5 boost mode enabled"

The PlayStation Store website source code also features a message that hints at forced haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for the PlayStation 5 controller, which could potentially bring some accessibility issues.

"msgid_ps5_controller_trigger_effect": "Trigger effect required"

"msgid_ps5_controller_vibration": "Vibration function required"

Console sharing will seemingly also be back on PlayStation 5, suggesting account management features that won't be too different from the PS4's.

"If the "Console Sharing and Offline Play" setting is enabled for your PS5, players aged 18+ who aren’t PS Now subscribers will be able to play PS Now games from the game’s shortcut icon (displayed on the PS5 home screen) as well as in the PS Now app."

ResetERA forums member Toumari also made some other discoveries, such as wishlist support, parties being able to include up to 100 members, and the ability to share video clips, albums, artists, playlists, tracks.

The PlayStation 5 console launches in North America and other select territories on November 12th and in the rest of the world on November 19th.