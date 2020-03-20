PlayStation 5 Will Play The “Overwhelming Majority” of PlayStation 4 Titles

The majority of PlayStation 4 titles will be playable on the upcoming PlayStation 5, Sony revealed today.

In an update posted on the PlayStation Blog, SIE Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino provided an update on the console backward compatibility, confirming that the overwhelming majority of PlayStation 4 games will be playable on the new console.

A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.

PlayStation 4 games running on the PlayStation 5 will also be able to take advantage of the console's specs to run at higher resolutions and better frame rates.

We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.

Finally, it has been suggested than more than 100 titles will be playable at launch, as Sony has tested hundreds of titles, with more games getting tested before the console's launch.

In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the next-gen hardware by Sony as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.