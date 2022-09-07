Menu
PlayStation 5 1200 Model Features a Full Internal Redesign, New Teardown Video Confirms

Francesco De Meo
Sep 7, 2022
PlayStation 5

The new PlayStation 5 CFI-1200 model features a full internal redesign, a new teardown video confirmed.

Austin Evans managed to get hold of the new PlayStation 5 model, which is currently being sold in Australia, and showcased the differences between the older 1000 and 1100 models and the new one in a new video. The new model, as previously confirmed, is lighter, draws less power, and features a full internal redesign. The new design seems more efficient than the previous ones, suggesting that we may be getting closer to a proper Slim redesign.

In other news, today, the PlayStation 5 System Update 22.02-06.00.00 has gone live worldwide, introducing the highly requested 1440p output support and more:

Thanks to the support and feedback from our PS5 beta participants, today we're rolling out a new system software update to PS5 players globally. The update includes several highly-requested features like 1440p HDMI video output* and gamelists, as well as social features like the ability to request a Share Screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends' profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend's game more quickly from a party chat.

Additionally, you can now compare 3D audio and stereo audio on the same screen and more easily access in-progress Activities from game hubs. Check out our beta blog post to get the full scoop on these features, and read on for details about some new and forthcoming updates for PS5 and PS App.

The PlayStation 5 console is now available worldwide. The new CFI-1200 has only been spotted in Australia as of now.

