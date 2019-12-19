New PlayStation 4 System Update 7.02 Being Rolled Out; Improves System Performance

PlayStation 4 System Update 7.02 is currently being rolled out which is aimed to improve system performance.

While last week’s 7.01 firmware update focused on improving the console’s system stability, this brand-new system update is aimed to improve the PlayStation 4’s system performance. The update weighs in at 447.9MB, and as with most of Sony’s firmware updates, patch notes are 'almost' absent. We’re pretty sure that the update offers more than just improved system performance, but exact details are unknown at this point.

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the release note for PlayStation 4 System Update 7.02 down below.

Release Notes PlayStation 4 System Update 7.02 Main features in version 7.02 update This system software update improves system performance.

The new firmware update will automatically be downloaded to your PS4 if you have automatic downloads enabled. To download the update manually, go to [Settings] from the PS4's Home Screen, select [System Software Update] and press the X button. If there is a system update available, the version number will be listed on the next screen. Press X to continue and download the update.

The PlayStation 4 is available now globally.