Menu
Company

Pixel 7 Pro Leak Shows Off the Phone in the Flesh

Furqan Shahid
Jul 13, 2022
Pixel 7 Pro Leak Shows Off the Phone in the Flesh

During the I/O 2022 event, Google decided to go ahead and show us some promo images of the upcoming Pixel 7 series. However, ever since, the tech giant has been quiet about the device, but the same cannot be said about vendors who have decided to leak the Pixel 7 Pro a number of times in the past, and yes, I am talking about real-life images showing up a number of times, and well, this has happened again.

An Unsuspecting Buyer Got Their Hands on Pixel 7 Pro Only for Google to Remotely Wipe the Device

Based on a story shared by a Twitter user, their friend bought a slightly used Pixel 6 Pro from Facebook Market Place, this happened two months ago, and the surprising thing is that instead of shipping the Pixel 6 Pro, the seller sent an unreleased Pixel 7 Pro instead.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Galaxy Watch 4 will Get Wear OS 3.5 Update in 3 Months or So

At first, the images look a bit out of place, because the device is certainly housed in a case that is not meant for the phone but looking at the codename of the device, one can indeed confirm that it is Pixel 7 Pro running Android 13.

Now, it is safe to say that the phone in question is a Pixel 7 Pro, we have seen numerous leaks in the past that can corroborate this. However, the codename is another indication that the phone is exactly what the person is claiming it to be.

Sadly, the fun was short-lived as Google managed to wipe the device remotely and now it is stuck in the bootloader. The user even posted on XDA looking for solutions but for now, this Pixel 7 Pro is as useful as a paperweight, and we are not sure if the buyer is going to get a refund for this.

For those wondering, the Pixel 7 series is going to go official later this year, but we are not sure if the remotely wiped device will be of any use. This is also not the first time, and certainly not the last time a device is spotted in the wild before its release.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order