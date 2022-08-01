Menu
Company

Pixel 7 Launch Date May Have Finally Been Leaked

Furqan Shahid
Aug 1, 2022
Pixel 7 Launch Date May Have Finally Been Leaked

Google surprised us all with a soft announcement of the Google Pixel 7 series and even gave us an early look at what the devices are going to look like. However, at that time, the company only confirmed that the devices will launch sometime in the fall of 2022, and now we might have some concrete information on when these phones are going to go official, and well, you will not have to wait longer.

The Pixel 7 Could Finally Be Yours in October, Later This Year

According to Jon Prosser, the Pixel 7 series will be going on pre-order on 6th October and will be available from October 13, this information is coming from "very reputable sources." Proser has also suggested that the October 6 pre-order date will also be the date Google decides to make these phones official.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
YouTube Shorts Can Now Be Made Using Regular Videos

For those who do not know, Prosser has had a solid track record as far as device launches are concerned, so we would not be surprised. Plus, an October launch is not something that we would be surprised about either because Google normally goes for that month when it comes to new launches.

We are expecting the Pixel 7 series to follow in the steps of the Pixel 6 series, which saw an overhaul in Google's formula and both devices received well remarks from users and critics a like. However, we are still not sure about what else is going to take place and how these devices are going to compete against the galaxies and apples of the smartphone market.

We will keep you posted as there is more development on the release/launch of the Pixel 7 series. Stay tuned!

Products mentioned in this post

Google Pixel
USD 300

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order