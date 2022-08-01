Pixel 7 Launch Date May Have Finally Been Leaked

Google surprised us all with a soft announcement of the Google Pixel 7 series and even gave us an early look at what the devices are going to look like. However, at that time, the company only confirmed that the devices will launch sometime in the fall of 2022, and now we might have some concrete information on when these phones are going to go official, and well, you will not have to wait longer.

The Pixel 7 Could Finally Be Yours in October, Later This Year

According to Jon Prosser, the Pixel 7 series will be going on pre-order on 6th October and will be available from October 13, this information is coming from "very reputable sources." Proser has also suggested that the October 6 pre-order date will also be the date Google decides to make these phones official.

For those who do not know, Prosser has had a solid track record as far as device launches are concerned, so we would not be surprised. Plus, an October launch is not something that we would be surprised about either because Google normally goes for that month when it comes to new launches.

We are expecting the Pixel 7 series to follow in the steps of the Pixel 6 series, which saw an overhaul in Google's formula and both devices received well remarks from users and critics a like. However, we are still not sure about what else is going to take place and how these devices are going to compete against the galaxies and apples of the smartphone market.

We will keep you posted as there is more development on the release/launch of the Pixel 7 series. Stay tuned!