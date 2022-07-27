Menu
The Google Pixel 7 Pro Uses 3 Samsung ISOCELL Cameras

Furqan Shahid
Jul 27, 2022
Pixel 7 Pro is already official and it will be launching later this year. Now, we have news that the upcoming flagship from Google will be sporting a total of three Samsung ISOCELL cameras and yes, Samsung is once again providing the cameras to the new phones.

The Google Pixel 7 Series is Going to Have Cameras from Samsung and There are Three Devices That Might Be Coming On Top of The Pixel Foldable

According to code found by developer Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be using the ISOCELL GN1 50-megapixel camera sensor for the primary camera. You are looking at a 1.31-inch sensor with 1.2µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, as well as 4K 60fps video recording. For the ultrawide sensor, Google is sticking to the Sony IMX381 sensor, which is a 12-megapixel sensor with 1.2µm pixels.

For the telephoto camera, the Pixel 7 Pro is going to come with a Sony IMX576 sensor that comes with a 48-megapixel resolution along with a 1/2-inch size. It also has phase-detect autofocus, 4K video recording, and FHD video recording at 120FPS. Both phones are apparently using the ISOCELL 3J1 11-megapixel selfie camera that has 1.22µm pixels, dual pixel autofocus, and 4K video recording.

Surprisingly, there is also a third Pixel device called Lynx. It features the same Samsung ISOCELL GN1 primary camera but has a Sony IMX787 telephoto camera along with an IMX712 13-megapixel front camera. The device could also be a test-bed for testing camera sensors.

It is also being reported that a foldable Pixel smartphone is being tested internally, it is also said to feature the ISOCELL GN1 primary camera, a Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor along with a Sony IMX363 telephoto camera. Last but not the least, it will have a Sony IMX355 11-megapixel camera on the front and is going to compete with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

At this point, all of these are rumors but we will be hearing more and more about these devices as we go forward.

