For months we have been hearing about new Pixel phones coming. We know the Pixel 4a exists but we have not heard any official announcement from Google or any information whatsoever on when the device is coming. There have been speculations pointing towards a June release but so far, we have not seen anything and we are in July.

But now things have gotten even more interesting as tree new codenames have shown up on the Google app. So, we now have information on Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

Google Will Apparently Release a 5G Variant of Pixel 4a That Could Launch With a Snapdragon 765G

9to5Google have reported that the Google Pixel 4a 5G will be coming with a Snapdragon 765G. The existence of this device was found in the code of Google's beta app, and honestly, we are not sure what Google is planning on doing anymore. The confusion is there because we also heard that Google might not release any flagship this year, meaning that the Pixel 5 will have affordable specs and possible a Snapdragon 765G. If that is the case, it means that the 5G variant of Pixel 4a will also come with the same chip under the hood. Which makes little to no sense. You can check out the code below.

You can see that most of the devices that Google has in the pipeline have been revealed. The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 4a appear to be two different devices, and we are also seeing the listing for the Pixel 5, but there appears to be no information on the Pixel 5 XL.

Again, all of this information is very preliminary, and the only official confirmation is going to come from Google when they finally decide to go official. we will keep you posted as there is more development to this story.