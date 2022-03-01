VESA launches DP40 & DP80 UHBR cable certification for DisplayPort 2.0 standard

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) reveals its new certification program for the video source, display, and cable products supporting DisplayPort UHBR (Ultra-high Bit Rate), the higher data link rates endorsed by the DisplayPort standard version 2.0. The higher bandwidths allowed by UHBR support an assortment of use topics such as uncompressed 8K 60Hz HDR, 4K 240Hz HDR, two 4K 120Hz HDR, or four 4K 60Hz HDR displays through an individual cable. Through the DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program, device and cable manufacturers can ship new products to DisplayPort authorized test centers (ATCs) for testing and certification.

VESA Certified DisplayPort UHBR products are ensured to sustain the higher bit rates advocated by DisplayPort version 2.0 standards

VESA also introduced VESA certified DP40 and DP80 UHBR cables, which assure display connectivity and operation at the most elevated implementation levels presented with DisplayPort 2.0. VESA certified DP40 cables must endow up to the UHBR10 link rate (10 Gigabits per second or Gbps) determined by DisplayPort 2.0, and support the complete four-lane operation, delivering a total throughput of 40 Gbps. VESA certified DP80 cables must support up to the UHBR20 link rate (20 Gbps) specified by DisplayPort 2.0, with four lanes, supplying a maximum throughput of 80 Gbps. VESA certified DP80 cables would also support the UHBR13.5 link rate (13.5 Gbps), also represented by DisplayPort 2.0.

Multiple video source and display devices are currently experiencing testing in the DisplayPort UHBR Certification Program and should finish early certification very soon. Numerous DP40 and DP80 cables using enhanced full-sized DisplayPort and Mini DisplayPort connectors have passed certification and are in manufacturing. Vendors presently offering VESA certified DP40 and DP80 cables include Accell, BizLink, and WIZEN, with additional cables experiencing certification and anticipated to reach the market shortly.

The ultra high bit rates supported with the DisplayPort 2.0 specification bring a whole new level of display performance and experience to the consumer. By establishing the UHBR Certification Program, we hope to speed adoption of higher-performance video and display products across the ecosystem. We expect results from this program to be similar to the success achieved with other VESA certification programs, including those that have enabled widespread ecosystem adoption of products supporting DisplayPort HBR3 bit rates, as well as the DisplayPort Alt Mode and DisplayHDR specifications and standards. No matter how high the performance of your graphics card and monitor are, the resulting image quality can still be limited by the cable used to connect those devices. Thanks to improvements in both the DisplayPort connector and cable design, the new VESA certified DP40 and DP80 UHBR cables enable consumers to get the highest performance possible from their VESA certified devices. These new cables are backed by VESA’s UHBR Certification Program, which provides added assurance that if your cable has the DP40 or DP80 logo from VESA, it will meet the specs for the highest data rates supported by current and future products certified by VESA. — James Choate, compliance program manager, VESA

DP40 and DP80 cables are available in full-size and Mini DisplayPort cable configurations. They are backward compatible with products sponsoring DisplayPort link rates formerly described and now in use, including RBR (Reduced Bit Rate), HBR (High Bit Rate), HBR2, and HBR3. For DisplayPort Alt Mode (DisplayPort over the USB Type-C connector), passive USB-C cables endorse UHBR bit rate speeds. In contrast, USB Type-C to DisplayPort converter cables certified by VESA to complete UHBR speed requirements will soon be available.

UHBR device testing is currently available at DisplayPort ATCs, such as Allion Labs and Granite River Labs (GRL). Users can find a complete list of DisplayPort ATCs at https://www.vesa.org/displayport-developer/compliance/.

Source: VESA