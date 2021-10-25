Phasmophobia Halloween Update is One of Its Biggest Yet, Includes New Map, Ghosts, More

It’s that time of year when live service games of all types get in on the spooky action, and the popular co-op scare ‘em up Phasmophobia is certainly getting in on the fun. The game’s “Nightmare” update is one of its biggest yet, adding a new Campsite map, several ghost types, the super-challenging Nightmare difficulty, and more. There’s no trailer, but you can check out a quick walkthrough of the new map courtesy of YouTuber Shuee 01, below.

Here’s a rundown of the new content included in the Phasmophobia Nightmare Update…

Maple Lodge Campsite A brand new medium sized map featuring picnic areas, games, multiple tents, a cabin and haunted lake. Maple Lodge Campsite has more unique objects, higher object density and more visual detail.

Minimum specification computers should have no issues, but if you may see FPS drops

Other locations will receive more detail and more unique objects at a later date

Future locations will receive a new truck mini-map design to be consistent with Maple Lodge Campsite Difficulty Rework Amateur: Recommended for new Ghost Hunters! Long setup time

Long hunt grace period

Short hunt duration

Sanity pills restore a lot of sanity

Regain half of your lost equipment's value if you die Intermediate: The standard Ghost Huntin’ experience Average setup time

Average hunt grace period

Average hunt duration

Sanity pills restore some sanity

Fuse box starts off

Fewer places to hide

Regain some of your lost equipment’s value if you die Professional: For experienced Ghost hunters The ghost can very rarely change its preferred room after moving

No setup time

Short hunt grace period

Long hunt duration

Sanity pills restore little sanity

Fuse box starts off

Much fewer hiding places Nightmare Difficulty Ghosts will not reveal one type of evidence

The ghost will sometimes change its preferred room after moving

No setup time

Shortest hunt grace period

Long hunt duration

Kills extend the current hunt’s duration

Sanity pills restore much less sanity

Fuse box starts off

Almost no hiding places

Paranormal interference has damaged some of your monitoring equipment Weather Each time you start a contract, the location will have different weather, adding new layers of gameplay and making each contract feel unique. Change in temperature will make finding the ghost's location more difficult, rain or wind will impair your hearing, and a thick fog will reduce visibility. Clear Skies

Fog

Light Rain

Heavy Rain

Strong Wind

Light Snow Ouija Board The Ouija Board didn’t make as much sense as we’d like, so it’s been revamped. You now trade Sanity for information, and are penalized less if you don’t get a response. The Ouija board will now lower your sanity greatly when the ghost responds

If the ghost doesn’t respond you will only lose a small fraction of sanity

Demon’s have had their weakness changed to reflect these changes Other Additions Several new ghost types have been sighted. These new ghost types have an increased chance to spawn for the duration of the Halloween event: Onryo, The Twins, Obake, Raiju

When crouching, the players collider now shrinks to match the player model

Ghosts will now disrupt electronic equipment whenever they are visible

Ghosts can now blow out lighters similar to candles

Using the walkie-talkie will now attract the ghost during hunts

The walkie-talkie will now only play static sounds when near the ghost

Lighters and candles will now extinguish when outside in heavy rain and when thrown

The truck map screen has received new icons

The ghost can now interact with several showers in certain locations

You can now place sound and motion sensors on floors

Of course, there’s also been a number of smaller bug fixes, balance tweaks, and changes – you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes for Phasmophobia ver. 0.4.0, right here.

Phasmophobia is available in Early Access via Steam. The Nightmare update can be downloaded now.