Phasmophobia Update Adds Customizable Difficulty, New Maps in Time for Spooky Season

That spooky season is almost here, and multiplayer horror game Phasmophobia has just dropped its biggest update in almost a year. Players can look forward to a couple of additional maps, a new custom difficulty system, and the Apocalypse event. You can get the rundown on all the new content included in Phasmophobia ver. 0.7.0, below.

New Locations

Sunny Meadows Mental Institution - The Asylum has been completely recreated from the ground up, featuring more distinctive room designs, a morgue, hospital wing, courtyard, and experimental area. Be warned, the ghost will lock each wing's main door when it hunts, so prepare an escape route while you're safe.

- The Asylum has been completely recreated from the ground up, featuring more distinctive room designs, a morgue, hospital wing, courtyard, and experimental area. Be warned, the ghost will lock each wing's main door when it hunts, so prepare an escape route while you're safe. Sunny Meadows Mental Institution (RESTRICTED) - Sunny Meadows is not only a large location but five small locations in one! The new location selection board allows you to vote to play a smaller, more restricted version of the asylum. Each time you enter, you will be given a random section to investigate, with the other sections blocked off or locked. This should help those who prefer playing smaller maps, and offer some variety each time you play! Unlocked at level 22.

- Sunny Meadows is not only a large location but five small locations in one! The new location selection board allows you to vote to play a smaller, more restricted version of the asylum. Each time you enter, you will be given a random section to investigate, with the other sections blocked off or locked. This should help those who prefer playing smaller maps, and offer some variety each time you play! Unlocked at level 22. Camp Woodwind - A small version of Maple Lodge Campsite, featuring a brand new layout and much fewer rooms. Perfect for those looking for a quick outdoor retreat! Unlocked at level 19.

Custom Difficulty

A new difficulty where you can create your own games! Modify existing difficulties or create your own, come up with crazy challenges or just have fun. Each option is tied to a reward multiplier, so you can still earn money and XP from your Custom games.

Player

Sanity Pill restoration amount

Starting sanity

Sanity drain speed multiplier

Sprinting use allowance

Sprint recharge time

Sprint duration

Flashlights being broken

Losing Items on death toggle

Player speed multiplier

Ghost

Number of evidence given

Chance of changing favorite Room

Interaction amount

Event frequency

Hunt duration

Grace period duration

Fingerprint chance

Fingerprint duration

Disable hunts

Kills extending hunts

Roaming frequency

Ghost speed multiplier

Contract

Setup time

Weather

Number of doors starting open

Amount of hiding places

Sanity monitor state

Activity monitor state

Fuse box map visibility

Fuse box starting state

Cursed Possessions quantity

Cursed Possession choice(s)

Apocalypse Event

"With Custom Difficulty we’d like to invite you to participate in the Apocalypse Challenge v2 (thanks to our extra testers yesterday). The event will start in the coming days, keep your eyes peeled for an announcement on discord. Earn yourself 3 unique trophies for your collectible cabinet, just by playing the game!"

To earn the trophies, simply do the following:

In Single-player, complete all 4 objectives and get a ghost photo in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution with the following Custom difficulty multipliers

15x or more: bronze

20x or more: silver

24x or more: gold

Show off your trophies in your display cabinet!

Phasmophobia update 0.7.0 also includes the usual array of fixes, balance tweaks, and other small changes. If you’d like to know about those, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

Phasmophobia is currently available on PC in early access. A full release is expected sometime next year.