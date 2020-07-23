Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis Not Xbox Exclusive, Will Also Release On PS4 And Switch

A new Japanese trailer for the recently revealed Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis revealed that the new iteration of the futuristic MMORPG will not be limited to just one console platform. While the game was first revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, the Japanese reveal trailer confirmed the additional Sony and Nintendo platforms.

According to the Japanese description: "The game system and graphic engine of "PSO2" have been completely redesigned." From first glance, the overhauled systems look very similar to Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles X, so this should hopefully appeal to players that have been on the fence about picking up Phantasy Star Online 2 on Xbox or PC.

In the meantime, Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode 4 will set to launch later this August. Here's a brief synopsis about what's to come in the first major patch for the recently launched online RPG.

Players wake from a long sleep to find that there has been an internal invasion of fake ARKS members, a mysterious enemy called "The Phantom" appears, and a new planet has been discovered in another dimension – Earth. And that's just the beginning of the adventures. ARKS will be able to unlock a new level cap and travel to new locations like Tokyo and Las Vegas in the pursuit of solving the mystery of the mysterious black shadow and purge the planet of the most powerful enemies encountered yet, including the mysterious organization called Mother Cluster. The popular free-to-play game is currently available on Xbox One and PC from Microsoft, and will be launching on more PC platforms soon.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is currently in development and will arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows 10 via Xbox Game Pass as well as PlayStation 4. A cloud version is also in development for Nintendo Switch and PC.