Persona 5 Royal Western Release Date Leaks Ahead of Today’s Big Reveal Event

After months and months of teasing, Sega and Atlus have promised to reveal the Western release date for Persona 5 Royal today, but, whoops, seems somebody let the cat out of the bag early! The release date won’t officially be announced for another hour or two, but Amazon Canada went ahead and listed the game early. Thanks to twitter user Lbabinz for catching this.

Persona 5 ROYAL: Phantom Thieves Edition is up for pre-order @ Amazon https://t.co/5v8vzL06ni Also, Steelbook Launch Edition https://t.co/jIR3l0FJzZ Neither has been announced, was due to announce today pic.twitter.com/j9PkWBxht0 — Lbabinz 🇨🇦 (@Lbabinz) December 3, 2019

So yes, it seems Persona 5 Royal will be launching March 31, 2020 and will come with a fancy steelbook if you buy at launch. Sega will also be offering fans the Phantom Thieves limited edition, which includes:

A copy of Persona 5 Royal

Joker Mask with Stand

Steelbook case

Soundtrack

Collector's Box

Art Book

A dynamic PS4 theme

Haven’t been keeping up with P5 Royal? It’s a deluxe version of the acclaimed RPG, which adds new characters, party members, sidequests and story moments, and more! Here’s the official rundown:

Prepare for an all-new RPG experience in Persona 5 Royal based in the universe of the award-winning series, persona! Don the Mask of Joker and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts

Persona 5 Royal is packed with new characters, confidants, story depth, new locations to explore, and a new grappling hook mechanic for stealthy access to new areas

With a new semester at shujin academy, get ready to strengthen your abilities in the Multiverse and in your daily life

Even for the most seasoned phantom Thieves among us, Persona 5 Royal is a new challenge to defy conventions, discover the power within, and fight for justice

Wear the Mask. Reveal your truth

We’ll keep this story updated with any additional information from the official Persona 5 Royal release date reveal, which will take place at 9am PT. In the meantime, are you excited for P5 Royal? Anyone already played the original game and planning to double dip?