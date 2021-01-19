Pelé Cup Landing Tomorrow in Fortnite; Epic Partnered with 23 Real-World Football Clubs

Fortnite will soon be all about football (the real one, not American football), with the Pelé Cup starting tomorrow. A few days later, Fortnite players will get to pick their favorite club's kits (among 23 real-world ones, as detailed below) and represent them in the game, too.

SUPPORT YOUR FAVORITE CLUB: KICKOFF SET

Starting January 23, choose from 10 different variants of male and female Outfits and represent your favorite club in-game.

Each Outfit can be swapped to any of the 23 football clubs we’ve teamed with from around the globe.

Clubs include:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United FC

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

PELÉ’S AIR PUNCH EMOTE

We’ve partnered with Legendary Brazilian superstar, Pelé, to bring his iconic celebration into the game. Celebrate your Victory Royale like Pelé did 1,282 times throughout his illustrious career: Pele’s Air Punch Emote will be available in the Item Shop on January 23!

PLAY IN THE PELÉ CUP

On January 20, Fortnite’s football fun gets competitive with the Pelé Cup. Players participating in the Cup will have a chance to win the Air Punch Emote and Kickoff Set for free. Top scorers will also have the opportunity to win a customized signed shirt. Read the Pelé Cup official rules.

MORE THAN A FOOTNOTE: PLAY IN YOUR OWN “FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT” IN FORTNITE CREATIVE

While you’re still in the game, check our new football-inspired Creative island featured in the Creative Hub! Players will use their bodies, Pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts and more to try to outscore their opponents and come out the winner in this 4v4 bracket style gamemode. Each game features two rounds, with the winners advancing to face off against and the other team battling for 3rd and 4th in the other match.