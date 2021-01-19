Pelé Cup Landing Tomorrow in Fortnite; Epic Partnered with 23 Real-World Football Clubs
Fortnite will soon be all about football (the real one, not American football), with the Pelé Cup starting tomorrow. A few days later, Fortnite players will get to pick their favorite club's kits (among 23 real-world ones, as detailed below) and represent them in the game, too.
SUPPORT YOUR FAVORITE CLUB: KICKOFF SET
Starting January 23, choose from 10 different variants of male and female Outfits and represent your favorite club in-game.
Each Outfit can be swapped to any of the 23 football clubs we’ve teamed with from around the globe.
Clubs include:
-
Manchester City FC
-
Juventus
-
AC Milan
-
Inter Milan
-
AS Roma
-
Seattle Sounders FC
-
Atlanta United FC
-
Los Angeles FC
-
Santos FC
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
-
West Ham United FC
-
Sevilla FC
-
Sporting CP
-
Borussia Mönchengladbach
-
FC Schalke 04
-
VFL Wolfsburg
-
Rangers FC
-
Celtic FC
-
Cerezo Osaka
-
Melbourne City FC
-
Sydney FC
-
Western Sydney Wanderers
-
EC Bahia
PELÉ’S AIR PUNCH EMOTE
We’ve partnered with Legendary Brazilian superstar, Pelé, to bring his iconic celebration into the game. Celebrate your Victory Royale like Pelé did 1,282 times throughout his illustrious career: Pele’s Air Punch Emote will be available in the Item Shop on January 23!
PLAY IN THE PELÉ CUP
On January 20, Fortnite’s football fun gets competitive with the Pelé Cup. Players participating in the Cup will have a chance to win the Air Punch Emote and Kickoff Set for free. Top scorers will also have the opportunity to win a customized signed shirt. Read the Pelé Cup official rules.
MORE THAN A FOOTNOTE: PLAY IN YOUR OWN “FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT” IN FORTNITE CREATIVE
While you’re still in the game, check our new football-inspired Creative island featured in the Creative Hub! Players will use their bodies, Pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts and more to try to outscore their opponents and come out the winner in this 4v4 bracket style gamemode. Each game features two rounds, with the winners advancing to face off against and the other team battling for 3rd and 4th in the other match.
