PCIe 5.0 12-Pin Power Cable Pictured, Reminiscent of NVIDIA’s Power Cable Architecture

NVIDIA has stressed using the newest PCIe 5.0 technology, especially when it comes to their Ampere line of graphics cards. What is interesting is that the power cable system that they have been using is identical to the next-gen PCIe 5.0 power cables, due to the same utilization of the Molex Micro-Fit 3.0 model designs.





Is it possible that NVIDIA was strategizing for PCI-Express Gen5 compatibility this entire time?

The power connection for the PCIe 5.0 has a rating of as high as 9A and levels of 12V, which, when calculated, the "maximum theoretical current" is at 648W. Igor Wallossek of Igor's LAB proposed that the PCI-Express Gen5 connector (12VHPWR H+) will provide upwards of 9.2A, or 662W, even though it is currently rated to only 600W.

What does all this mean for the graphics cards? The effort for sockets and plugs will be reduced enormously. In the future, a single, standardized plug will suffice for all cards here, as long as they need an additional supply connection and do not exceed a power consumption of 600 watts. It will significantly simplify the board layout and mechanical design, and this step is also long overdue. NVIDIA is the first to move forward here and will probably also push through the specifications for PCIe 5.0. However, it is still unclear whether the rumored RTX 3090 Ti will also support PCIe 5.0 on the data connector. — Igor Wallossek





ASUS's recently announced ROG Thor 1000W Platinum II power supply was recently reviewed by Eteknix, who has presented the first true photos of the power supply cables. The ASUS Thor 1000W Platinum II power supply has two connectors on one side, both with 8-pins only. The company does not provide a separate modular connection for the newest 12-pin cabling. The editors of Eteknix do note that they "are aware that there has been some confusion regarding this post and the possibility that the cable itself is an Nvidia Founders Edition cable (such as the one used on the 3080). Having spoken with ASUS, however, they seem to still confirm that this is a Gen5 PCIe cable."

It is speculated that there will now be 675W of maximum power consumption produced by a GPU connected to the PCIe 5.0 slot using a compatible 12-pin power connection. If that is true, a total of a 1275W connection is probable by using two 12-pin power cables.

