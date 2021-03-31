Airline Industry to Launch a COVID Passport for iPhone for Test Results and Vaccine Certificates

Due to the ongoing health crises, traveling internationally is a lot more difficult for passengers as well as the management. However, attempt to keep everyone safe is the main motto of operations. Henceforth, the International Air Transport Association has announced a new COVID passport for iPhone which will share details of test results as well as certificates for vaccines. Let's dive in to see some more details on the scenario.

COVID Passport for iPhone Will Hold Test Result Information Along With Vaccine Certificate For Travelers

According to a report from Reuters, the COVID passport was supposed to be launched by the end of March. While it has not, the system is still under the testing phase. As per the IATA regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East, the COVID passport for iPhone will launch on April 15.

“But the application will only achieve its success once airlines, different countries, airports adopt it,” Alawadhi said.

The IATA app will run for trial through Virgin Atlantic's London to Barbados route on April 16. Barbados will accept the COVID passport at its border. IATA is the first organization to develop a COVID passport for travelers.

It will also give recipients a way to verify they have been vaccinated, which they can put into an Apple Wallet or competing Google platform “to prove to airlines, to prove to schools, to prove to whoever needs it,” said Healthvana chief executive officer Ramin Bastani.

While it is for a good cause, the only thing that needs consideration is the adoption of IATA's solution. Airlines and Airports are yet to adopt it and potentially we will see other organizations jumping on the bandwagon as well. That's all there is to it, folks. Do you think that a COVID passport is viable in these times? Let us know in the comments.