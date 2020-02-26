CD Projekt Red Pulls out of PAX East Due to Coronavirus Concerns; Capcom, Square Enix Cancel Panels and Signing Sessions

CD Projekt Red, the developer of The Witcher series and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, has pulled out of PAX East due to Coronavirus concerns.

The developer was not supposed to show Cyberpunk 2077, but staff was going to attend for other reasons. Pulling out will contribute to keeping the team healthy.

We weren’t bringing Cyberpunk there - it was more CDPR staff were attending but now we’re all cancelling. Trying to keep the team healthy. — Ｓｔｅｐｈａｎｉｅ Ｂａｙｅｒ (@NSSteph) February 25, 2020

CD Projekt Red isn't the only one to pull out of PAX East due to the Coronavirus. Capcom is still attending in some capacity, but the Monster Hunter team will not participate as originally announced.

An update on MH Festa: Boston 2020: Unfortunately, our guests from the MH dev team will no longer be able to attend the event. We will no longer have an autograph session but are still planning to share #Iceborne news. Our sincere apologies for inconvenience! pic.twitter.com/DVpQugYieS — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) February 20, 2020

Square Enix has also changed its plans, canceling the scheduled Final Fantasy XIV panel, developer signing session, and fan gathering.

As the community may be aware, COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”) is spreading within the East Asia region. Taking into consideration the current situation within the region, sadly SQUARE ENIX has decided to cancel the PAX East attendance of staff who would be travelling from the Japan offices. This difficult decision was based on our desire to prevent any potential spread of the virus and to prioritize the health and safety of our team and our fans.

Sony also canceled its PAX East plans last week. The publisher was supposed to bring a slew of playable demos, including a The Last of Us: Part II demo.

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment made the decision to cancel its participation at PAX East in Boston this year due to increasing concerns related to COVID-19 (also known as “novel coronavirus”). We felt this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily. We are disappointed to cancel our participation in this event, but the health and safety of our global workforce is our highest concern.

PAX East 2020 will run from February 27th until March 1st and several developers and publisher will still attend, despite the Coronavirus concerns.