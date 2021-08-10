Windows 10 Patch Tuesday Update Is Out for v1909, v1809, and Other Older Versions of the OS

Windows 10 Patch Tuesday updates are live for this month bringing several security fixes and improvements. Today's cumulative updates are now available for the latest version 21H1, along with all the other supported versions of the operating system.

Along with the latest 3 versions that share a core operating system, including v21H1, v20H2, and v2004, the updates are now available for version 1909 (KB5005031 - Build 18363.1734), version 1809 (KB5005030 - Build 17763.2114), version 1607 (KB5005043 - Build 14393.4583), and the original Windows 10 version (KB5005040 - Build 10240.19022).

August 2021 Windows 10 Patch Tuesday update release notes

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: Changes the default privilege requirement for installing drivers when using Point and Print. After installing this update, you must have administrative privileges to install drivers. If you use Point and Print, see KB5005652, Point and Print Default Behavior Change, and CVE-2021-34481 for more information.

The latest Windows 10 Patch Tuesday security updates are available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and Microsoft Update Catalog.