KB5005033 Patch Tuesday Update Is Out for Windows 10 v21H1, v20H2, and v2004

Microsoft has released Windows 10 cumulative updates for the month of August 2021. These mandatory security updates are available for the latest Windows 10 version 21H1 along with other supported versions of the operating system.

The company has addressed several critical security vulnerabilities in Windows 10 with today's Patch Tuesday update. "The spectre of the PrintNightmare continues to haunt this patch Tuesday with three more print spooler vulnerabilities, CVE-2021-36947, CVE-2021-36936 and CVE-2021-34481," Immersive Labs’ Kevin Breen, Director of Cyber Threat Research, writes. "All three are listed as Remote Code Execution over the network, requiring a low level of access, similar to PrintNightmare."

KB5005033 is available for Windows 10 version 21H1 (Build 19043.1165), version 20H2 (Build 19042.1165), and version 2004 (Build 19041.1165).

Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB5005033 (Builds 19041.1165, 19042.1165, and 19043.1165) release notes

Updates the default installation privilege requirement so that you must be an administrator to install drivers when using Point and Print.

Changes the default privilege requirement for installing drivers when using Point and Print. After installing this update, you must have administrative privileges to install drivers. If you use Point and Print, see KB5005652, Point and Print Default Behavior Change, and CVE-2021-34481 for more information.

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

You can get these latest Windows 10 cumulative updates through Windows Update and Microsoft Update, Windows Update for Business, Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and Microsoft Update Catalog.