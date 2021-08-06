New Firmware Updates Are Available for Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 1st Gen, Laptop Go, Pro 5,  and Pro 6

Microsoft has released fresh firmware updates for several of its Surface products, including Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 1st Gen, Laptop Go, Surface Pro 5, and Pro 6. These updates focus on device stability along with addressing critical security vulnerabilities. Earlier in the week, the company also released updates for Surface Laptop 3 (Intel), Laptop 4, and Surface Book.

August 2021 firmware updates for Surface Book 3

The following updates are available for Surface Book 3 running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History Device Manager Version and Update Surface – System – 9.54.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices Improves device stability in the reset scenario. Surface - Extension - 6.7.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Improves device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios. Surface – System – 3.50.139.0 Surface Radio Monitor – System devices Improves device reliability when upgrading to the latest Windows OS. Surface - Extension - 1.67.137.0 Surface Base 2 Firmware Update - Extension Improves device stability and reliability. Intel Corporation – Extension - 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Extn Improves device stability in handling display and graphics issues. Intel Corporation – Display - 27.20.100.9621 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters Improves device stability in handling display and graphics issues.

For more details, head over to this link.

Surface firmware updates for Laptop (1st Gen), Pro 5, and Pro 6

Surface Laptop (1st Gen), Surface Pro 5, and Pro 6 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 (19H1), or greater get the following August 2021 firmware updates focusing on device stability, audio and camera stability, along with critical security fixes:

Surface - Extension - 6.7.137.0

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Extension - 6.1.0.9

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - Media - 6.0.9083.3

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17021.121

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17021.121

Intel Corporation - System - 30.18305.6.5127

More details in these support documents for Surface Laptop (1st Gen), Pro 5, and Pro 6.

Surface Laptop Go

Devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004 (20H1), or greater can now get the following updates:

Surface - Surface System Management - 57.0.1.39: Improves device stability and reliability

Surface - Extension - 6.7.137.0: Improves device stability and reliability with Surface Dock 2 scenarios

Do note that Surface firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version. When you are ready to install these latest updates, go to the Start button > Settings > Update & Security. Once Windows Update opens, click on Check for Updates. After the updates are installed, select the Start button > Power and then Restart to restart your device to complete the installation process.