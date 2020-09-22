Pages, Numbers, Keynote Apps Updated with Full Support for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Apple has just updated its Pages, Numbers and Keynote apps to take full advantage of the brand new features of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Latest Pages, Numbers and Keynote Updates Add Support for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Download them All Today

Apple's brand new OS for iPhone and iPad have been received quite well since its release last week. Slowly and gradually, developers are updating their apps to take full advantage of the new features which iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 bring to the table, including Scribble on iPad. Today, Apple itself is joining the update club by releasing updates to its iWork suite of apps.

Have a look at what you can expect from these updates:

Pages

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Select from new report templates to help you get started.

• Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Numbers

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Forms are now easier to create and customize. Add a form to any table or use the new Basic Form template.

• Improved performance when working with large tables.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

• Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Keynote

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Use the new Outline View to focus on the structure and flow of your content without other distractions.

• Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your presentations.*

• Movie export now supports a wide selection of formats and frame rates.

• Hold the option key while dragging an object to duplicate it.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

• Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.

You can grab the latest updates straight from the App Store. Or, you can head over to the link below which will take you straight to the App Store. Tap on Update in order to get rolling.

