PAC-MAN Live Action Film in the Works at Wayfarer Studios

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 9, 2022
PAC-MAN

Yesterday, Bandai Namco and Wayfarer Studios (which recently announced a $125 investment for strategic growth) have announced a partnership to develop and produce a live-action film based on PAC-MAN, the historical video game franchise.

The movie will be based on an original idea conceived by Chuck Williams (who already produced SEGA's live-action adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog, which surpassed $200 million at the box office) from Lightbeam Entertainment. Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi, Andrew Calof, and Tracy Ryerson will develop on behalf of Wayfarer Studios, while Chuck Williams and Tim Kwok will produce on behalf of Lightbeam Entertainment.

It'll probably be a while before we hear any news about casting choices. Meanwhile, fans have the remake PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC coming out later this month on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. You can take a look at the freshly released graphics update trailer below.

In PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC, PAC-MAN arrives home on his birthday to find the Ghosts have kidnapped PAC-MAN’s family and friends and ruined his party! PAC-MAN must set out to adventure through the six areas of Ghost Island to rescue his family and friends and face off against the Ghosts’ boss, TOC-MAN!

With polished graphics, enhanced gameplay, and updated features—PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC is action/platforming fun for both experienced PAC-fans and new PAC-thusiasts the world over!

  • A Modernized Classic – Taking advantage of current generation hardware, this 3D action-adventure platformer is packed with smoother intuitive gameplay, updated visuals including a shiny new look for PAC-MAN and the Ghosts, an improved user interface, fine-tuned environmental details, and a wider view of the action.
  • Multiple Modes – Adventure through the main campaign in “Quest Mode,” Play a collection of 3D mazes in “Maze Mode”! Clear “Quest Mode” to unlock the original PAC-MAN game in “Original Mode”!
  • A World of Adventure – Dodge Ghosts and other baddies, solve environmental puzzles, and collect items through the six areas of Ghost Island: Pirate Area, Ruins Area, Space Area, Funhouse Area, Factory Area, and Mansion Area—each featuring multiple levels and a unique boss battle challenge!
  • He’s Got the Moves – More than running and chomping—PAC-MAN will butt-bounce, rev-roll, hover jump, and more through the six areas while collecting PAC-DOTS, fruit, and power-ups!
  • Become invincible and walk underwater with the Metal PAC-MAN power-up and become MEGA PAC-MAN to chomp the ghosts!
  • Rescue the PAC-FAM and Friends – Find keys hidden in each world to rescue PAC-MOM, PAC-BOY, PAC-SIS, Professor PAC, PAC-BUDDY, and Pooka. With each rescue, PAC-MAN gains an advantage for the final battle against the dreaded TOC-MAN!

