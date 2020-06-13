Spend just $509 and you can own a fully unlocked and renewed iPhone XS in Space Gray with 64GB of storage.

Our Favorite Smartphone, the iPhone XS, is Currently Available Renewed for Just $509

We have seen plenty of great iPhone XS deals in the past with prices hitting $488 in some cases for a renewed model. If you have missed that deal, no need to panic as we have the next best thing. Right now, you can grab a fully unlocked and renewed iPhone XS for a low price of just $509. As usual, this price is not going to stick for a long time, and if you want this phone, then you might want to act fast.

Just a quick rundown of the iPhone XS specs - you get a 5.8-inch Retina display that goes from edge to edge, there’s a powerful A12 Bionic chip under the hood, multiple cameras at the back for snapping amazing photos, Face ID for unlocking and authenticating and more. This particular model features 64GB of internal storage and comes in Space Gray.

If you haven’t bought a renewed phone before then here’s what you should know about them:

This product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied

In case you don’t like this product at all, you can just return it to Amazon and get a refund. It’s that simple.

Buy Apple iPhone XS, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $509

We have more deals below, be sure to check them out: