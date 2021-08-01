Overclockers are in a race to get the most out of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 5000G platform and the 500-series platform. We have seen KINGPIN and Splave, both of whom are are well known & very renowned overclockers push the platform to the limit by achieved over 2.3 GHz FCLK on the said platform but the record seems to have been broken by Chinese overclocker, Takukou, who made 2.5 GHz FCLK possible.

Overclocker, Takukou, Achieves 2.5 GHz FCLK With AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU & MSI MEG B550 Unify-X Motherboard

Chinese overclocker Takukou was able to achieve the impressive feat with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G and an MSI MEG B550 Unify-X motherboard. The MSI MEG B550 Unify-X motherboard utilized here was a special model that was sent by Taiwanese overclocker, Toppc, who himself is currently doing an amazing job setting up new LN2 overclocking records.

In his latest performance demonstration, Takukou used the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU on the MSI MEG B550 Unify-X motherboard. The chip was cooled by LN2 and didn't encounter any cold bugs while it was running at 5.5750 GHz. The DDR4-5000 memory ran in 1:1 mode which is an FCLK of 2500 MHz or 2.5 GHz & with some really impressive CL14 (14-14-13-28-40-1T) timings.

MSI MEG B550 Unify-X & AMD Ryzen 3 5300G With 2.5 GHz FCLK (via TecLab):

EVGA X570 DARK & AMD Ryzen 3 5300G With 2.43 GHz FCLK:

ASRock X570 AQUA & AMD Ryzen 3 5300G With 2.4 GHz FCLK:

With this overclock, the MSI MEG B550 Unify-X platform was able to beat the previous two Ryzen 3 5300G overclock attempts with an impressive score of 8229 points in Single-Core and 32,533 points in multi-core tests within the Geekbench 3 benchmark. These tests are being run on ES AMD Ryzen 5000G APUs so we can expect even higher FCLK speeds once the retail chips are out in a few days.

EVGA already teased FCLK beyond 2.5 GHz on its X570 DARK motherboard and MSI is getting ready to launch the new and updated MEG X570 Unify-X motherboard which would be pushing things to the extreme. The new model also rocks a dual DIMM design which is made specifically for memory overclocking.

MSI's Upcoming X570S Motherboards: