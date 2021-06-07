AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Desktop Quad Core APU Overclocked To 5.6 GHz on LN2 Cooling
AMD's Ryzen 3 5300G, its most entry-level Cezanne Desktop APU with a quad-core design, has been overclocked to an impressive 5.6 GHz on LN2 cooling. The CPU validation was spotted by APISAK and shows the vastly improved overclocking potential of the Zen 3 core architecture.
AMD recently announced its Ryzen 5000G Desktop APUs for the DIY market at very sweet prices but the lineup only includes the Ryzen 7 5700G & the Ryzen 5 5600G. The Ryzen 3 5300G was not announced for DIY and there was no reason provided by AMD either. The chip being an entry-tier quad-core could have been great for budget builds but the overclocking potential would've made it an even bigger hit.
An entry by user 'Yosaarianilives' in the CPU-z validation database shows that the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G was overclocked to an insane 5.6 GHz. The motherboard used was an ASUS ROG STRIX B550-I Gaming. You can see the validation below:
5300G 4 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:
The AMD Ryzen 3 5300G is a standard 4 core and 8 thread APU. The chip features a base clock speed of 4.0 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz. The APU carries 8 MB of L3 cache and 2 MB of L2 cache. The Vega iGPU configuration for the Ryzen 3 5300G includes 6 Compute Units or 384 stream processors. The chip features a TDP of 65W. The 35W Ryzen 3 5300GE features the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.6 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost.
AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APUs
|CPU Name
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE
|AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G
|AMD Ryzen 3 5300G
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600GE
|AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700GE
|AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
|CPU Architecture
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Zen 3
|Cores / Threads
|4/8
|4/8
|4/8
|6/12
|6/12
|6/12
|8/16
|8/16
|8/16
|Base Clock
|3.60 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|3.40 GHz
|3.90 GHz
|3.90 GHz
|3.20 GHz
|3.80 GHz
|3.80 GHz
|Boost Clock
|4.20 GHz
|4.20 GHz
|4.20 GHz
|4.40 GHz
|4.40 GHz
|4.40 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|4.60 GHz
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|8 MB
|16 MB
|16 MB
|16 MB
|16 MB
|16 MB
|16 MB
|L2 Cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|2 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|3 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|iGPU
|Vega 6
|Vega 6
|Vega 6
|Vega 7
|Vega 7
|Vega 7
|Vega 8
|Vega 8
|Vega 8
|iGPU Clock
|1.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|TDP
|35W
|65W
|65W
|35W
|65W
|65W
|35W
|65W
|65W
|Price
|$159 US?
|$159 US?
|$159 US?
|$259 US
|$259 US
|$259 US
|$359 US
|$359 US
|#359 US
5300G 4 Core Zen 3 APU (Stock OEM) Benchmarks:
Again, the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G will be a really interesting chip as it has already been demonstrated to be the fastest quad-core processor on the market (OEM sample numbers). We may expect it to be included in the DIY lineup at a later date though we can't say this for sure right now.
