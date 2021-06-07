AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Desktop Quad Core APU Overclocked To 5.6 GHz on LN2 Cooling

AMD's Ryzen 3 5300G, its most entry-level Cezanne Desktop APU with a quad-core design, has been overclocked to an impressive 5.6 GHz on LN2 cooling. The CPU validation was spotted by APISAK and shows the vastly improved overclocking potential of the Zen 3 core architecture.

AMD recently announced its Ryzen 5000G Desktop APUs for the DIY market at very sweet prices but the lineup only includes the Ryzen 7 5700G & the Ryzen 5 5600G. The Ryzen 3 5300G was not announced for DIY and there was no reason provided by AMD either. The chip being an entry-tier quad-core could have been great for budget builds but the overclocking potential would've made it an even bigger hit.

An entry by user 'Yosaarianilives' in the CPU-z validation database shows that the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G was overclocked to an insane 5.6 GHz. The motherboard used was an ASUS ROG STRIX B550-I Gaming. You can see the validation below:

The AMD Ryzen 3 5300G is a standard 4 core and 8 thread APU. The chip features a base clock speed of 4.0 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.2 GHz. The APU carries 8 MB of L3 cache and 2 MB of L2 cache. The Vega iGPU configuration for the Ryzen 3 5300G includes 6 Compute Units or 384 stream processors. The chip features a TDP of 65W. The 35W Ryzen 3 5300GE features the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.6 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost.

CPU Name AMD Ryzen 3 5300GE AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 5350G AMD Ryzen 3 5300G AMD Ryzen 5 5600GE AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 7 5700GE AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU Architecture Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Zen 3 Cores / Threads 4/8 4/8 4/8 6/12 6/12 6/12 8/16 8/16 8/16 Base Clock 3.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 4.00 GHz 3.40 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.90 GHz 3.20 GHz 3.80 GHz 3.80 GHz Boost Clock 4.20 GHz 4.20 GHz 4.20 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.40 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.60 GHz 4.60 GHz L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB 8 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB L2 Cache 2 MB 2 MB 2 MB 3 MB 3 MB 3 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB iGPU Vega 6 Vega 6 Vega 6 Vega 7 Vega 7 Vega 7 Vega 8 Vega 8 Vega 8 iGPU Clock 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz 1.7 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz 1.9 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz TDP 35W 65W 65W 35W 65W 65W 35W 65W 65W Price $159 US? $159 US? $159 US? $259 US $259 US $259 US $359 US $359 US #359 US

5300G 4 Core Zen 3 APU (Stock OEM) Benchmarks:













Again, the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G will be a really interesting chip as it has already been demonstrated to be the fastest quad-core processor on the market (OEM sample numbers). We may expect it to be included in the DIY lineup at a later date though we can't say this for sure right now.