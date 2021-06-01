More than a month after their launch in the OEM segment, AMD is officially announcing that its Ryzen 7 5700G & Ryzen 5 5600G 'Cezanne' APUs will be making their way to the DIY segment.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G & Ryzen 5 5600G 'Cezanne' Desktop APUs Are Coming To The DIY Segment on 5th August

The AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Desktop APU family will be featuring the brand new Zen 3 cores that have already made their debut on the Ryzen mainstream, Ryzen mobility, & EPYC server CPU platforms. The family consists of three processors which include the Ryzen 7 5700G, the Ryzen 5 5600G, and the Ryzen 3 5300G however, only the top two parts are making their way to the DIY segment first.

AMD Confirms Zen 4 Ryzen & EPYC CPUs For 2022, Showcases Next-Gen 3D V-Cache Stack Chiplet Design With 64 MB L3 Prototype Cache on Ryzen 5900X

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G will be the flagship offering within the lineup. It will feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The clock speeds are reported at a 3.8 GHz base and a 4.6 GHz boost. The CPU will carry a total of 16 MB L3 and 4 MB L2 cache with the TDP being set at 65W. The APU will also carry a Vega integrated GPU with 8 CUs or 512 stream processors running at clock speeds around 2.0 GHz. The 35W Ryzen 7 5700GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.2 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. The APU will retail at $359 US.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU:

AMD DLSS Competitor, FSR ‘FidelityFX Super Resolution’ Demoed on Radeon RX 6800 XT – Four Presets & Massive Gaming Performance Uplift

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G will be the 6 core and 12 thread offering within the lineup. The APU will come with a base clock speed of 3.9 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4 GHz. The CPU will also get 16 MB of L3 cache and 3 MB of L2 cache. The APU will feature a 65W TDP and will come with Vega 7 iGPU (448 Stream Processors) clocked at 1900 MHz. The 35W Ryzen 5 5600GE will feature the same specs but reduced core clocks of 3.4 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost. The APU will retail at $259 US.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G on the other hand is much faster than the Core i7-11700, offering 63% faster content creation, 28% faster productivity, 60% faster compute & 2.45x faster graphics performance.

AMD also showcased the graphics prowess of its enhanced Vega GPU cores which are up to 2.45x faster than the Xe graphics featured on the Intel Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs. Again, it's the right to bring these fantastic APUs to the DIY segment, and more people can now start assembling budget gaming PCs around them.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APUs