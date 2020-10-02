Outriders Listed on Steam for February 2nd, 2021 Release Date

Outriders, the third-person shooter/RPG in development at People Can Fly, has been listed for a 'Holiday 2020' launch window for a long time now without having a more concrete launch date.

A Steam page for the pre-order bundle, which includes the Hell's Rangers Content Pack, now lists the game for a February 2nd, 2021 release. However, the main Outriders product page still features the generic 'Holiday 2020' window.

We've reached out to Square Enix for comment and will let you know if we hear back.