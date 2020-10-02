Outriders Listed on Steam for February 2nd, 2021 Release Date

By
Oct 2, 2020
Submit
Outriders

Outriders, the third-person shooter/RPG in development at People Can Fly, has been listed for a 'Holiday 2020' launch window for a long time now without having a more concrete launch date.

A Steam page for the pre-order bundle, which includes the Hell's Rangers Content Pack, now lists the game for a February 2nd, 2021 release. However, the main Outriders product page still features the generic 'Holiday 2020' window.

Outriders Hands-on Preview – Destiny Meets The Division

We've reached out to Square Enix for comment and will let you know if we hear back.

OUTRIDERS is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe.

As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.

With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal.

Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, OUTRIDERS offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.

INTENSITY OF A SHOOTER, DEPTH OF AN RPG

OUTRIDERS’ brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid.

A DARK AND DESPERATE JOURNEY

Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.

DYNAMIC 1-3 PLAYER CO-OP

Play single-player or join up to two friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet.

FOUR UNIQUE CLASSES

Create and customise your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle.

SCAVENGE & ADAPT

Customise and upgrade your Outrider with countless items of mod-able guns and gear, as you leave humanity behind.

Submit

Related