Outriders Listed on Steam for February 2nd, 2021 Release Date
Outriders, the third-person shooter/RPG in development at People Can Fly, has been listed for a 'Holiday 2020' launch window for a long time now without having a more concrete launch date.
A Steam page for the pre-order bundle, which includes the Hell's Rangers Content Pack, now lists the game for a February 2nd, 2021 release. However, the main Outriders product page still features the generic 'Holiday 2020' window.
We've reached out to Square Enix for comment and will let you know if we hear back.
OUTRIDERS is a 1-3 player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe.
As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet.
With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal.
Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, OUTRIDERS offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly.
INTENSITY OF A SHOOTER, DEPTH OF AN RPG
OUTRIDERS’ brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid.
A DARK AND DESPERATE JOURNEY
Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal.
DYNAMIC 1-3 PLAYER CO-OP
Play single-player or join up to two friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet.
FOUR UNIQUE CLASSES
Create and customise your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle.
SCAVENGE & ADAPT
Customise and upgrade your Outrider with countless items of mod-able guns and gear, as you leave humanity behind.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter