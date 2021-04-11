The previously-announced Outriders Crossplay patch across PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S is available now for download.

Due to server issues, developer People Can Fly temporarily disabled crossplay between the above-mentioned platforms. An update, restoring crossplay functionality, was promised, and this update has now been made available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. People Can Fly announced the release of the new patch, which was initially planned to be released some days ago, through Twitter.

The PS5 patch is now available! Downloading this patch will enable crossplay between PS5/PS4/PC. We are continuing to work hard with the Xbox team to bring you news of when you might be able to expect the Xbox patch.

Once live, crossplay between Consoles and PC will work. https://t.co/B5ahG8G4ud — Outriders (@Outriders) April 10, 2021

The @Xbox Patch is now available!

We would like to thank you all for your patience so far, but we're not done yet!

The teams are hard at work continuing to investigate reported issues on any aspect of the game. — Outriders (@Outriders) April 10, 2021

You’ll find the release notes for the Outriders April 9th Update down below:

First Outriders Patch Notes: Will Fix a performance issue where GPU is not being fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues

Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again

Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash Fixes Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest. Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing). Will fix crash on launch issues Will include many more "random" crash fixes We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed". You will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games.

Many other minor fixes and improvements

It should be noted that following the release of this update, there have been many reports regarding missing inventory. In a post on social media, the development team said to be aware of this issue and is actively working on a fix to address this issue. In addition, the team hopes to restore some of the missing items. Be sure to read this post from People Can Fly on the possible restoration of missing items.

Just a short note to reassure you that resolving the inventory wipe is our top priority and will remain so until fixed. The moment we make a breakthrough we will immediately update you all. As a reminder, we are aiming to restore progression - details:https://t.co/7DZulERIkm — Outriders (@Outriders) April 10, 2021

Outriders is available now worldwide for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Stadia. The game is also available through Xbox Game Pass.