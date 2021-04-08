Outriders Patch Due Next Week, Will Enable Crossplay, Fix Stuttering and Bugs

Not unlike many other online games at launch, Outriders had a bumpy ride for a couple of days, with the servers overloaded by the many connections. This forced developer People Can Fly to temporarily disable crossplay functionality, for instance, but that seems to be coming back with the first Outriders patch due next week.

A new post shared earlier today by People Can Fly goes exactly into what will be in the update, including a fix for the stuttering issues some players are experiencing on PC and for several of the game's bugs.

First Outriders Patch Notes: Will Fix a performance issue where GPU is not being fully utilized. This should help with stuttering and DX11/12 issues

Once platforms have been updated to the same patch version, cross-play across platforms will become viable again

Overall stability improvements for the matchmaking service

Crash Fixes Will Fix a multiplayer crash that could result in client players having their inventory wiped Will fix the crash when completing the "A Bad Day" side quest. Will fix the crash that occurs in No Man's Land when your language is set to Spanish (Yes, we know. Video game code is a magical thing). Will fix crash on launch issues Will include many more "random" crash fixes We are confident that these fixes will address the majority of crashes reported, as there are only a handful of root causes but the crashes they generate appear in a number of places.

Will fix the HUD disappearing in certain cases

Will fix bugs that interfere with players re-spawning in multiplayer Expeditions

Will fix bugs with players getting stuck on geometry (including when using Gravity Leap) or falling out of the world.

Will change the default matchmaking setting from "Open" to "Closed". You will still be able to manually change this setting to "Open" through your game settings This change will prevent players from joining games where the host didn't intend to play in multiplayer. It will also cut down on AFK lobbies This will also help improve matchmaking times, as the queues will be less likely to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of constant matchmaking requests generated by "open" games.

Many other minor fixes and improvements

The post also goes on to discuss balance updates (which are done server-side and will therefore go live today), where some skill tree nodes for the Technomancer, Pyromancer, and Trickster have had their bonuses reduced. Furthermore, there's a deep dive into what exactly went wrong with the servers during the Easter weekend: long story short, the externally hosted database for some reason was using the disk to manage the server calls instead of the much faster RAM, which resulted in slow response and failure to connect.

There's no specific date yet for the first Outriders patch, though People Can Fly mentioned that's partly because they are hoping to release it even earlier than originally planned.