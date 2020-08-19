Microsoft has released an out of band security update today for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2, addressing two elevation of privilege vulnerabilities. Both can be exploited remotely, pushing the Windows maker to deliver KB4578013.

Tracked as CVE-2020-1530 and CVE-2020-1537, Microsoft said that the bugs were fixed in all the supported operating systems through the August 11 monthly cumulative updates. Today's note reads:

Take action: August 19, 2020: Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 out of band security update available An out of band security update has been released for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2. This update addresses two Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities. We recommend that you install these updates promptly. For information about the update, see KB4578013. For more information about these vulnerabilities, see CVE-2020-1530 and CVE-2020-1537.

CVE-2020-1530 is a "Windows Remote Access Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability" that exists when Windows Remote Access improperly handles memory. An attacker would first need to gain execution on the victim system and then run a specially crafted application to elevate privileges.