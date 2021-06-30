Windows 11 may be the news of the month, but Microsoft is making sure to stay ahead of the Windows 10 problems. The company has released an out-of-band update for Windows 10 to address an issue in which IE11 and apps using the WebBrowser control were failing to open PDFs.

KB5004760 (Builds 19041.1082, 19042.1082, and 19043.1082) is available for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2, and the latest version 21H1.

Windows 11 Has Been Ported to Nokia Lumia 950 XL

"An out-of-band optional update is now available on the Microsoft Update Catalog to address an issue in which Internet Explorer 11 and apps using the WebBrowser control might fail to open PDFs," the Windows maker writes. "We recommend you only install this optional update on your device if you are affected by this issue."

This non-security Windows 10 update includes quality improvements; Key changes include: Addresses an issue that might prevent you from opening PDFs using Internet Explorer 11 or apps that use the 64-bit version of the WebBrowser control. Additionally, a PDF might render as just a gray background when using the Adobe Acrobat plug-in.

The update isn't available through Windows Update, which means if you are impacted by this particular issue, you will have to manually install the fix through the Microsoft Update Catalog.