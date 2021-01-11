OtterBox Presents Xbox Mobile Gaming Accessories Lineup at CES 2021

A few months ago OtterBox, known mostly for its smartphone cases, got an official license from Microsoft to produce Xbox accessories specifically geared towards the mobile market (thus, to be used while streaming via Project xCloud). Ahead of CES 2021, we were able to learn more about the lineup of products that are due to launch very soon, with pre-orders set to begin on January 25th (on the official OtterBox site, as well as the Microsoft Store, Verizon store, and GameStop.com) and shipments due to start in mid-February.

Mobile Gaming Clip ($29.95)

● RapidAdjust — one-handed, multi-angle adjustment during gameplay

● Unlimited one-handed angle adjustment and tilt for non-stop gaming comfort

● Install and remove phone easily

● Large extendable arms hold phones securely — big, small, OtterBox case and without

● Detach clip from controller for table-top stand

● Optimal controller balance, no added wrist stress

● Premium rubber grip secures phone with zero button and switch interference

● Collapses flat to controller for convenient carry and storage

● Phone is secure and stable for confident gameplay

● Foldable clip lies flat and nests seamlessly in OtterBox Carry Case for easy storage and transportation

● Clamp fits OtterBox Easy Grip Controller Shell, Xbox One controller, Xbox Series X|S controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

● 100% OtterBox case compatible

● Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service

Easy Grip Controller Shell ($39.95)

● Ergonomic, slim case maintains natural controller hand feel

● Protects against abrasion and scuffs

● Two sets of swappable grip pads personalize and deliver high-performance gameplay

● Sweat-reducing, no-slip grip for peak performance

● Flexible design pops on and off in a flash for easy cleaning

● Open access to battery, zero gameplay interference with buttons and switches

● Durable protection shields against drops, bumps and fumbles

● Material resists abrasion and discoloration (from grime and dirt)

● Lasting antimicrobial protection on grips*

● Comes with two different sets of grips for gamer comfort

● Glow-in-the-dark grip edges (Galactic Dream colorway only)

● Compatible with all OtterBox gaming products

● Everything is included for simple installation

● Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service

Gaming Carry Case ($44.95)

● Durable case protects controller, triggers and joysticks against drops, bumps and fumbles

● Quick flip screen stand converts into a mobile command center that holds your phone in place at any

angle for gameplay on the go

● Secure storage for gaming accessories

● Durable and water-resistant

● Handle for convenient carrying

● Cable pass-through for charging Xbox controller

● Compatible with all OtterBox gaming products

● Perfect-fit design holds all your gaming essentials — controller with OtterBox Easy Grip Controller

Shell, OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip, extra batteries, cables and accessories

● Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service

● Compatible with Xbox Elite Controller, Xbox ONE Controller, Xbox Series X|S Controller

Easy Grip Gaming Case ($54.95)

● CoolVergence — heat-dissipating technology reduces risk of phone overheating during gameplay

○ Internal shield dissipates heat, improves frame rate during gameplay

● DROP+ | 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

● Ergonomic anti-slip grip edges for comfortable controller-like handhold during gameplay

● Optimized for 5G

● Sleek design ensures buttons and mute switch work as expected

● Custom-molded texture for sweat resistance

● Easy-to-clean case with lasting antimicrobial technology that helps protect case exterior against many

common bacteria*

● Raised edges protect camera and screen

● Available in multiple colors to match every player’s style

● Glow-in-the-dark buttons (Glitch colorway only)

● Thin profile slips easily into tight pockets

● One-piece design pops on and off in a flash

● Compatible with all OtterBox gaming products

● Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service

Gaming Glass Privacy Guard ($49.95)

● Advanced drop protection for shatter resistance

● 2X anti-scratch tech for unparalleled strength and vivid clarity

● Two-way horizontal privacy glass blocks unwanted viewing, keeping gameplay private when gaming in public

● Reinforced edges resist chipping

● Antimicrobial agent blocks microbial growth†

● Maintains screen brightness and clarity

● Everything is included for hassle-free, bubble-free installation

● 100% OtterBox case compatible

● Limited lifetime warranty — no receipt, no registration, no need to return for a replacement

● Friendly and effortless customer service