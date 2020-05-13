Original Assassin’s Creed and Origins Composers Return for AC: Valhalla Alongside Vikings TV Series Soundtrack Creator

The composer on the original Assassin’s Creed installments, Jesper Kyd, will be returning for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla alongside Origins composer Sarah Schachner.

Ubisoft announced the exciting news through its official blog. Having composed the music for the original Assassin’s Creed as well as the Ezio trilogy, fans will be happy with the return of award-winning Danish composer Jesper Kyd. For those who have been living under a rock for the past decade, we’ve included some videos of Klyd’s Assasin’s Creed soundtracks down below:

Also returning for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is beloved Origins composer Sarah Schachner. The American musician and composer is known for her work on string instruments while incorporating synthesizers. In addition to her work on 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins, Schachner also worked on Anthem and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Another great addition for Valhalla’s music team is Norwegian musician Einar Selvik, who is known for his soundtrack on the Vikings TV series. Selvik, who also acted in the third season of Vikings, will be making original songs for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was officially revealed last month. Ubisoft has yet to announce the official release date, but a recent retailer store listing suggests that the title might launch on October 16.