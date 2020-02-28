Oppo Realme X2 and Realme XT Available a Discount – Features A Neat Design, Powerful Internals, More

Oppo is stepping up its game and raising the bar for budget smartphones to offer more at less. The Oppo Realme series of smartphones have marked their own niche and are now looking to gather the market share that it was after. Similarly. the Realme X2 and Realme XT are now available at a massive discount for a limited time. If you want one for yourself, be sure to follow the links provided.

Oppo Realme X2 and Realme XT Down to $319 and $289 for a Limited Time

Oppo Realme X2 and Realme XT are available at a discounted price for a limited time only. This means that the price drop is only available for a limited time only and it will revert back to its original model if you don't hurry. So do act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Furthermore, both variants come with four rear cameras for better photos and videos.

Realme X2 and the Realme XT comes with a neat glossy look and feel. Both handsets feature a notch up top which compliments the all-screen design. In addition, both smartphones come with an embedded in-display fingerprint sensor for faster unlocking.

As for specifications, the Realme X2 comes with Snapdragon 730G processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. The Realme XT, on the other hand, features the Snapdragon 712 AIE processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity.

The Realme X2 is available at a discount of 25 percent, priced at $319.99 in White color. Head over to this link to get it.

Realme XT is available at a 23 percent off, priced at $289.99 in White. Head over to this link to get it. Get the Blue color option here.

That's all there is to the discount on these budget handsets from Oppo. if you're looking to get it for yourself, be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi TV Soundbar.

Which model are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.