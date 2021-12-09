Oppo Find N is the First Foldable to Go Against Galaxy Z Fold 3

We have reached a point where it is safe to say that foldable smartphones are nothing new. Companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola have already reached there. However, OPPO is the one company that has been staying in the dark, but that is finally over as the company has finally announced its answer to the foldable devices available in the market. The phone is called OPPO Find N, and it took OPPO several years to reach where they are.

The announcement is coming from Pete Lau, co-founder, and CEO of OnePlus and chief product officer at OPPO. Lau revealed through a blog post that OPPo Find N took four years to develop, the prototype was ready to back in April 2018, but the company managed to keep it a secret.

Lau has mentioned that the current version of OPPO Find N represents the sixth generation. He has also mentioned that the device is intended to start a new era of smartphones after the industry "has hit a wall" thanks to the rapid development that has taken place over the past ten years.

Lau has also noted how smartphone development has reached a limit for configuration and designs. He said the following, "Whether it's fast charging, high refresh rates, mobile photography covering several focal lengths, or 5G connectivity, smartphone development has reached a limit that requires new ways of thinking and new approaches to continue innovating,"

The OPPO Find N is also said to address most of the pain points, such as display creases and overall durability found in most smartphones on the market. You can see the phone in a teaser below.

At the moment, OPPO has not provided additional details on the phone in terms of the specifications, price, or availability. However, the OPPO Find N will be going official on December 15th. We are not sure if the phone will feature OPPO's retractable camera.

Honestly, I agree with Lau's statement about how smartphone development has hit a wall. No matter what upgrades we get, they will not be 'innovative' in any way but only better. I am genuinely excited about the OPPO Find N hitting the market.