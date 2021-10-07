Only The High-End iPhone 14 Models Could Use a Hole-Punch Design, No In-Display Touch ID

It is never too early to start speculating how the next iPhone might look like. The iPhone 13 series launched last month and news pertaining to the iPhone 14 is roaming the rumor mill. We previously heard that the iPhone 14 will feature a hole-punch camera on the front with no notch. It has now been claimed that the iPhone 14 will not entirely adopt the hole-punch camera solution and the devices will retain the notch with no in-display Touch ID.

Apple Might Not Adopt a Hole-Punch Solution on All iPhone 14 Models, But Ni In-Display Touch ID

The news comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who reports that only the high-end iPhone 14 models will house a hole-punch design (via MacRumors). The design will be pretty similar to the renders shared by Jon Prosser. To be exact, the hold-punch on iPhone models will look pretty similar to what Samsung and other Android manufacturers have implemented.

To be fair, it will be difficult for Apple to abandon the notch on the iPhone 14. Face ID mechanism has remained the same since its launch with the iPhone X. With the iPhone 13, Apple has made the notch smaller by simply shifting the earpiece speaker on the top. What this means is that Face ID components have not been tinkered with. The company could have potentially developed a sensor that combines the functionality of individual sensors. With the iPhone 13, Apple re-engineered Face ID components and shrank the components of the TrueDepth camera setup.

According to a deleted post on Weibo by @PandaIsBald, it is unlikely that Apple will replace the notch entirely on the iPhone 14 series with a hole-punch cutout. Instead of the hole-punch, Apple might continue using the notch but with a smaller footprint. If Apple does end up using a hole-punch camera on iPhone 14 series, Ming-Chi Kuo has not mentioned how Apple would implement Face ID.

Other than this, it is also being reported that the iPhone 14 series will not feature an in-display Touch ID on the iPhone 14. What this means is that Face ID will be the only authenticating method that Apple will use on the iPhone 14.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you want to see Face ID and Touch ID together on the iPhone 14? Let us know your preference in the comments section below.