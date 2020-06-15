OnePlus Z Should Have a Quad Camera Setup, Suggests Leak

If everything goes according to the plan then the OnePlus Z should be launching next month along with OnePlus' true wireless earbuds. We have had gathered a lot of information about the OnePlus Z over the past couple of months, but apparently, the leaks just keep coming.

OnePlus Z Might Bring a Quad Camera Setup to the Table

Now the leak in question is coming as a courtesy of Max J, who is renowned for his leaks, especially the ones concerning OnePlus devices. Therefore, there is some credibility to it. However, aside from just a picture, there is no information whatsoever. Max did not even specify the device. But considering how the previous leaks by Max have been about OnePlus Z, we have a strong reason to believe that this one also refers to the same device. This is the picture that Max posted on Twitter.

Google Play to YouTube Music Transfer Has Been Delayed

Again, by the first look, it is impossible to tell if this is for the OnePlus Z, but we also have to take into the account that Max had been leaking a lot of information pertaining to OnePlus Z as well as OnePlus true wireless earbuds. So, we have a strong reason to believe that the device is going to bring 4 cameras.

There is no information other than this present, at the moment. However, we do know that the device might be launching with an affordable price tag. How affordable? Well, a recent report suggested that the OnePlus Z could be launching on the 10th July, later this year and cost as low as $350, or maybe even lower. Which will be making it one of the most affordable smartphones available in the market.

This will not be the first time since we are seeing an affordable OnePluz device. The original OnePlus X delivered exceptional value for money. However, we are not sure how OnePlus Z is going to fair in a market that has drastically changed.

Are you looking forward to getting your hands on the new budget OnePlus or are you happy with the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro?