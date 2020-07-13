OnePlus Buds Will be Revealed Alongside OnePlus Nord on 21st July

A lot of people may have forgotten the existence of OnePlus Buds amidst all the hype that has surrounded OnePlus Nord. To refresh your memory, OnePlus Buds will be the first truly wireless option from OnePlus and given company's record of releasing audio-focused products, we are more than confident that OnePlus will be doing pretty good with these buds.

So far we knew about the existence of these buds through leaks and speculations but today, the company has introduced that these are going to be revealed on the same date as the OnePlus Nord, which is 21st July.

The confirmation is coming from OnePlus themselves, and while they did not post anything else aside from a simple tweet talking about how they are unveiling the OnePlus Buds on 21st July, the same date on which we will be seeing the OnePlus Nord.

Now you know the name. See our first truly wireless earphones July 21. #OnePlusBuds — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 13, 2020

As far as earphones are concerned, the company has had a solid history. They have released a number of earphones in the past branded under the Bullets name. Both wireless and wired and almost all of them have received critical acclaim. However, the true wireless category is a bit of hit and miss since a lot can go wrong if you are not being careful and we have seen a lot of true wireless earphones in the market that failed to deliver on their promise.

We cannot say much about OnePlus Buds at the time of writing since the company did not share many details, but based on the renders we have seen, they won't have any silicone tips and the design reminds us a lot of the original Apple AirPods. Additionally, there is no word on pricing either, but knowing OnePlus, we could expect a much aggressive price tag.