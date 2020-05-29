The OnePlus 8 Pro is a fantastic phone that comes with a quad-camera setup on the rear. The main camera is the impressive Sony IMX686. However, you would be surprised that the main camera is not the one that is getting all the attention and is becoming the talk of many articles in the past.

All the attention is hogged by the 5-megapixel Color Filter camera that sits on the back. When the phone went official, OnePlus talked about how the Photochrome mode can allow the users to apply color filters onto their final shots and make them look completely different. However, people soon started discovering that the Photocrome mode can see through certain plastics as well as fabric.

This was the point when things became complicated as the ability to see through fabric did raise a lot of concerns. OnePlus did talk about how they will be disabling the camera altogether, which did upset a few people. The update is finally rolling out and it does disable the camera, but only temporarily.

The New OxygenOS Update on OnePlus 8 Pro Disables the Color Filter Camera

The new OxygenOS 10.5.9 is currently rolling out globally on the OnePlus 8 Pro and it disables the Color Filter camera. The update is 10.5.9.IN11AA, and as per the changelog, the camera mode is currently disabled. However, the company will reintroduce the mode sometime in June after they are done making the necessary changes. However, we are not given an exact window and we are not sure just what changes the company will make as it is more of a hardware issue than a software one.

Although OnePlus did talk about how this update will only be for the Chinese variant, it seems like it is going global, which makes a lot of sense. For those wondering, this is a stable build, and if you have not received the update just yet, you can find the download links below.

The aforementioned updates are for the international versions of the device.

Do you think OnePlus' decision of disabling the camera, for the time being, is a good idea?