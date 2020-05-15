OnePlus 8 Pro is a solid device that packs a lot of amazing features and specs. Granted, it costs just as much as any other flagship device in the market, but the stock Android experience makes it one of the finer options for those who like it. We are already well aware of the specifications of the device, however, it seems like the phone's camera actually has some x-ray capabilities that were never discussed by the company.

The reason why we think these were "hidden away" is that OnePlus never marketed the OnePlus 8 Pro to come with this feature, but it is still there. We briefly talked about how this works in one of the recent posts. But it seems things are just getting interesting.

OnePlus8 8 Pro's Photochrom Mode Allows You to See Through Certain Plastics and Fabrics

Now the initial discovery was shocking on its own, the recent one that was made by Unbox Therapy is even more bizarre as the phone's Photochrom mode is not only able to see through certain plastics, but also fabrics. You can see a few screenshots we took from the video below.







Now it is important to know that Lew was wearing a plain black shirt, and yet we can see the box of the iPhone as well as Apple wheels. It is certainly a very interesting feature. In another picture, you can see how the camera can see through the plastic of the remote control.

However, what is even more interesting is the fact that this is not the first time something like this has happened. Way back in 1998, something similar surfaced on a Sony video camera that had x-ray vision, as well. Upon realising, Sony removed this altogether from the newer version of the camera, but it was something that had existed back then. You can read the original article dating back to 1998 here.

So, what does this mean for OnePlus 8 Pro? Well, considering how we are not in 1998 anymore, and a lot of people will be using this device, and soon, the feature as well. This could pose a serious threat to privacy. So far, we have not heard any official statement from OnePlus, but based on general opinion, it would be better if OnePlus disables this feature before it is used in a way it should not be used.

For those interested, you can view the full video below.

Do you think OnePlus should be taking action and removing this feature from the OnePlus 8 Pro or is it harmless as it gets? Let us know your thoughts below.