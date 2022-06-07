Android 12 Beta Program for Pixel Phones Finally Comes to an End

Google launched the June feature drop and Android 12 QPR3 yesterday for Pixel phones. The new feature drop brought a music maker, a digital vaccination card on your home screen, along with a number of additions. Google has now stated that this was the end of the beta program, as Google is now planning on going forward with their Android 13 beta program.

Google Has Decided to End the Android 12 Beta Program for Pixel Phones

Google posted on its official u/androidbetaprogram Reddit thread and said the following,

We’re excited to announce that the official Android 12 June release will begin rolling out worldwide to Pixel devices starting today! This concludes our Android 12 (QPR3) beta program.

Google has also stated that your Pixel device will be unenrolled from the program automatically move the coming weeks, but if you want to do it right now, the option is there for those who are willing to do it manually and save the time, as well.

Now, for those wondering what is coming next for Android 12, well, the good news is that you can now opt-out of the Android 12 beta program and enroll in the beta program for Android 13 if you want to try out newer features that are coming.

On the other hand, Google has stated that Pixel owners who are still waiting for the June feature drop and Android 12 QPR3 will start getting the update today; the rollout is going to take place throughout the entire week, so in case you have not received the update, you will get it in the coming week