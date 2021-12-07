OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 Released With Major Design Overhaul for OnePlus 9 Series

Google released Android 12 for its compatible Pixel lineup a few months back. Moreover, Android 12 comes preinstalled on the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. However, the rest of the smartphone industry had to wait a while to get their hands on the latest update. There is a wide range of companies that are expected to release the Android 12 update soon. Today, OnePlus has seen fit to release a stable build of OxygenOS 12 which is based on Android 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro models. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

OnePlus Has Seen Fit to Release OxygenOS 12 Based on Android 12 For OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

As mentioned earlier a new stable build of Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 is being released to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users across various regions around the globe. If you happen to own the OnePlus 9 series, be sure to check for the latest update. The list of new features is extensive when it comes to OxygenOS 12.

One of the major changes is seen on the Home screen with a new skin. The icons and the interface seems to be taken from an Oppo-branded smartphone and it all boils down to individual preferences if you like it or not. Apart from this, other UI elements include new animations. The app icons gain new textures which according to OnePlus is “a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers.”

The OnePlus Shelf gets new card styles - the Earphone Control Card, OnePlus Scout, and the OnePlus Watch Card to check fitness statistics. Countering Apple's Focus Mode, OnePlus also added the Work and Life modes through Quick Settings. You can customize each mode according to your personal needs and preferences.

Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro also houses an updated Gallery. The new Canvas Always-On Display feature is pretty nifty and comes with new styles, lines of color, and much more. Be sure to check out the video embedded above for more details. Samsung has also released One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 which is also based on Android 12.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you willing to install the latest OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 on your OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro? Let us know in the comments.